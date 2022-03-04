NBA YoungBoy & DaBaby Deliver Joint Project "Better Than You"

It is shaping up to be quite the New Music Friday. In recent weeks, there have been both direct and subliminal verbal shots being taken by rappers. Fans have been fueling the fire of alleged rifts between NBA YoungBoy and several of his Rap peers as he named several on a recent single. Boosie Badazz spoke about reacting to YoungBoy's lyrics and people believe Lil Durk has also responded on wax, and amid all the chatter, YoungBoy and DaBaby announced that they were releasing a joint project.

The very mention of Better Than You can create controversy, especially considering King Von's posthumous album, What It Means To Be King was also released today (March 4). We'll cover that separately, but on Better Than You, Louisiana and North Carolina collide as DaBaby and YoungBoy only rely on one another's talents on the record. Fans are already busy streaming the project and dissecting the lyrics, so listen to Better Than You and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Hit

2. On This Line

3. WiFi

4. Little to Alot

5. BBL

6. Count on Me

7. Turbo

8. Syracuse

9. Creeper

10. Head Off

11. Neighborhood Superstar

12. Bestie