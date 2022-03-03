Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently fired off some shots at a large number of his fellow hip-hop superstars, calling out Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which was released from his forthcoming studio album, 7220. The track included a few lines that were obviously directed at YoungBoy, prompting a response from the rapper within a few hours.

Considering he was mentioned in YoungBoy's diss record, fans have been expecting Boosie Badazz to return with his own bars directed at the 22-year-old rapper, which is exactly what he did following the release of his new deluxe album, Heartfelt.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b*tch, don't call my phone (F*ck you)," raps YoungBoy in "I Hate YoungBoy."

On Wednesday (March 2), Boosie officially returned fire on the song "I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots." He says it's his first and last time speaking on the situation before seemingly addressing YoungBoy and rapping, "If you felt that way why didn't you call me on my phone number? Don't speak on me no more, you know I don't go for that, keep it real dog, you a hoe for that."

The two rappers were once close -- both of them are success stories from Baton Rouge, which brought them closer. However, with YoungBoy making it clear that he doesn't have too many friends in the industry, it's a shame to see his relationship with Boosie crumble.

What do you think about this back-and-forth? Listen to both songs below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.