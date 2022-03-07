The results are in and King Von will have the highest-performing new project of the week, out-selling DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's collaborative project twice over. This comes following NBA YoungBoy's recent disses targeted at the late King Von, seemingly choosing to release his album on the same date as Von's first-ever posthumous project intentionally to try and steal his thunder. The plan didn't work though as the late Chicago rapper reigns supreme this week.

According to HitsDailyDouble, King Von's new album What It Means To Be King is set to become his most successful debut to date, becoming this week's highest-charting new project with 60-65K units moved. Comparatively, NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby's new album BETTER THAN YOU is only expected to move 25-30K copies in its first week out.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

There are rumors that NBA YoungBoy is planning to release another new full-length album this month, possibly on the same date as Lil Durk's upcoming album 7220. As he continues to try and take the spotlight away from his biggest rivals, it looks like YB is 0-1 right now.

Which album did you prefer? King Von's What It Means To Be King or DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy's BETTER THAN YOU? Let us know in the comments.

