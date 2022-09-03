YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood.

The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.

YoungBoy often makes it known that he's in a relationship with Jazlyn Mychelle, however, that didn't stop YaYa from visiting her child's father. In May, she spoke about her love for the "Nevada" rapper while grieving the death of Lil Keed. "This is why while mine is still here, I'm going to love him loud and proud with a big smile on my face," Yaya wrote. "EVERY TIME regardless of how I 'look' to people who don't know what's really going on."

With YoungBoy being on house arrest, it's not often that he gets to spend time with his children. Fortunately, he has several music videos for them to see him when they can't meet in the flesh. On Friday, YaYa posted an adorable video of her son watching one of YoungBoys' videos and when asked who it was on the screen, KJ adorably replied, "Dada." Yaya shared of the video, "All KJ wants to do is box and watch videos of Kentrell."

YoungBoy won't be inside his home for long. On Thursday, his manager confirmed that the 22-year old rapper will be going on a 30-day tour with Quando Rondo, kicking off in Chicago.

