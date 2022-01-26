Between his issues with Arcola, the mother of his son Kaell, and Yaya Mayweather, the mother of his son Kentrell Jr., Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is having some serious drama in his personal life. Not one to shy away from exposing his emotions vulnerably in his music, YoungBoy seemingly followed up his response to Arcola on social media by checking in some studio time with his go-to producer, Jason "Cheese" Goldberg, recording a presently unreleased song with a few lyrics directed at Yaya Mayweather.

In the song, which was previewed on Goldberg's Instagram page, YoungBoy seemingly calls out Yaya for refusing to let their son KJ join him in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he currently resides on house arrest.



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

"She don't want KJ to come but then she try to FaceTime him with me/And I don't wanna talk at all, I don't give no f*cks, b*tch, go tell the critics," raps Top in the new song preview.

The song, which is reportedly called "Carry On," was previewed following the release of YoungBoy's new mixtape, Colors, last week. That project is expected to debut at #3 on the charts next week with approximately 69,000 first-week sales.

Social media users have been defending Yaya's alleged decision to keep Kentrell Jr. away from his father in Utah, who has been engaged in a number of rap feuds over the last few weeks. Listen to the song preview below and fast forward to the 2:40 mark to hear his lyrics about Yaya and KJ.



