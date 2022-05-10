She's known to fiercely defend NBA YoungBoy, even after they broke up and moved on from one another, and Yaya Mayweather has returned to issue a warning. The mother of YoungBoy's son, Kentrell Jr., has been enjoying a new addition to the fmaily—as has her famous father, Floyd Mayweather. The boxing icon has repeatedly shared posts of himself on grandpa duties, often penning touching captions to convey his love for his grandson.

Yaya has also shared her mommy moments on social media, but on the heels of Mother's Day weekend, the 21-year-old pulled a quick post-and-delete on her Instagram Story as she referenced someone who may be trying to contact YoungBoy.

"So which one of y'all lame ass hoes want to own up to trying to or actually talking to my baby daddy????" she wrote on her Story. "Better learn yo friends before you think I'll *********** Lol watch who you let on the jet with you everybody ain't thero."

Meanwhile, YoungBoy remains under house arrest in Utah and he has reportedly been under lock and key with his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. She, too, is the mother of one of YoungBoy's small children and the rapper often poses with Jazlyn and their little one in social media photos. YoungBoy has also mentioned Jazlyn in his songs and she starred alongside him in a music video.

Yaya's relationship with YoungBoy is unknown as she keeps that information close to the chest, but we previously reported last month that she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection to the knife attack on one of the other mothers of YoungBoy's children back in 2020.