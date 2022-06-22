Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever do it. He has never lost a single fight, and now that he is done with championship fights, it seems like he will stay that way for the rest of his life. Now, Mayweather has all the time in the world to train the next generation of fighters, and it seems like his grandson KJ is the priority right now.

Of course, KJ is the son of NBA Youngboy and Yaya Mayweather. Back in May, Floyd posted a video of KJ watching Floyd fight in the ring. Throughout the clip, KJ looked extremely interested in the sport, and it was making Floyd well up with pride.





"Grandson, I’m very thankful for your great Granddad teaching me the sweet science of boxing, to hit and not get hit," Floyd wrote at the time. "I believe in working smarter, not harder. I retired from the sport undefeated with all my accolades and on my own terms. Even in retirement, I’m still able to milk the game of boxing, continuing to make 8 figures or more."

Recently, Floyd continued to showcase his pride for KJ. The child has continued to display his interest in boxing, and in Floyd's eyes, KJ could be the next great fighter. Taking to Instagram, Mayweather said "They say pictures say a thousand words, I guess this one says a million. The torch might have skipped a generation!"





It remains to be seen if KJ will eventually get into boxing, however, with Floyd's guidance and Youngboy's energy, there is no doubt that KJ has the makings of a future legend.