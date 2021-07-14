While NBA fans wait on the edges of their seats to see if the Milwaukee Bucks will be able to even this NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, the basketball-themed 2K video game series has come through and given fans something else to look forward to.

Wednesday morning, NBA2K formally announced that the next installment in its annual video game series would arrive in September, and the company also took to Twitter to share NBA 2K22's three vibrant and artful covers.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Anyone who watched the first round of the NBA playoffs this year or who keeps up with sports commentary won't be surprised to learn that Luka Doncic has been revealed as the NBA 2K22 Cover Athlete, and while the third-year Dallas Mavericks superstar's cover is a major accomplishment, the other two covers this year are equally as exciting.

As previously reported, the NBA 75th anniversary cover features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant. The third and final NBA 2K22 cover also celebrates the WNBA's 25th anniversary, and in honor of the league's forthcoming landmark season, 2016 WNBA Champion and Finals MVP Candace Parker has been tapped for a solo cover, making her the first woman in NBA 2K history to land one.

Check out all three of the NBA 2K22 covers below. All editions of the game are set to release on September 10, and you can purchase the WNBA 25th anniversary version exclusively from GameStop.