Every single year, basketball fans are given yet another NBA 2K game that comes with a few small updates. This past year, the 2K series got some well-deserved criticism as the next-gen version of the game had some real problems that left gamers extremely frustrated. Now, fans are hoping for something better this Fall as NBA 2K22 is supposed to hit stores. Over the last few months, the company behind the game has remained hush-hush about 2K22, although now, some information is starting to get leaked out.

The Twitter account @2KIntel recently came out and showed a graphic that claims the game will be released on September 10th, which makes sense when you consider past release dates. As for the cover, the graphic below showcases a joint effort with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant.

These are three players you wouldn't expect on one cover together, although you have to applaud 2K for the creativity, if this is, indeed, the real cover. None of this information is confirmed, however, many are excited about the opportunity to play the game, as it promises to fix the errors of the last game.

Let us know what you think about this potential cover, in the comments below.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images