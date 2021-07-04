Luka Doncic is arguably the best young international player in the entire world right now and despite being eliminated from the NBA playoffs, he is still playing high-level basketball. Over the last week, Doncic has been playing for his native Slovenia in their bid to make it to the Olympic games which begin later this month. Slovenia had never been to the Olympics before and today, they needed to beat Lithuania in order to finally get there.

Doncic was extremely motivated to get the job done, and that is exactly what he did as he scored a whopping 31 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds. Slovenia ended up winning the game, and now, they will finally get to go to the Olympics for the first time.

Recently, Doncic raised some eyebrows when he said that he would rather win a gold medal with Slovenia than an NBA title with the Mavericks. To be fair, as an international player, playing for your country is extremely important, and it shouldn't be surprising that for him, the Olympic Gold Medal holds more weight.

Either way, Doncic, and his teammates will be in tough throughout the Olympics as there are numerous teams with strong players. In order to win that gold, they'll need to get through the United States which should prove to be a monumental task.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images