Luka Doncic has been phenomenal for the Dallas Mavericks throughout the playoffs. In the early stages of the team's series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic led his teammates to a 2-0 series lead and many pundits believed that the Clippers could very well get swept. In Game 3, the Clippers turned the tides and with Doncic suffering from a neck injury, they took advantage in Game 4 thanks to a blowout win.

Doncic scored 19 points last night and it's clear that unless he scores over 30, his team simply isn't going to win. In fact, Doncic was so frustrated throughout the game, he could be seen hitting himself over the head with a bottle, as his team continued to be pummeled by a motivated Clippers squad.

Now, the Clippers will get to head back to Los Angeles for Game 5, and it seems clear that they have all of the momentum right now. They are playing like a team that was projected to win it all, and the Mavs are finding it hard to keep up. However, if Luka can get back to where he was in the first couple of games, then the Mavs could be well on their way to retaking the series lead.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images