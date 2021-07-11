For the very first time in his storied career, Chris Paul is just two games away from winning an NBA Championship. This is the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his career and it would mean the world to him if he could his first title with the Phoenix Suns. Interestingly enough, this is Paul's first season with the Suns and in just a short amount of time, he has led this team to the verge of an NBA title. It's something that every player dreams of and when you consider how the Suns have never won a chip before, you can see just how meaningful this win would be for both Paul and the city.

With a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals, the Suns are headed to Milwaukee where the Bucks will be motivated to get back in the win column and cut the Suns' series lead in half. It's not going to be easy, and as it turns out, the Suns could be in for a loss as the game will be officiated by Scott Foster.

If you're familiar with Foster, then you know that he has an interesting history with Paul. CP3 has always been critical of Foster's officiating and he even has a long losing streak when Foster is on the floor. Paul has lost the last 11 games where Foster was the referee and it is something he pointed out after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Fans were waiting to see when Foster would make his appearance again, and now, it seems like the NBA Finals will be the place. If you're Paul, this is the perfect opportunity to break the losing streak and go up 3-0 in the Finals.

