It was revealed that Damian Lillard would be gracing the cover of NBA 2K21, marking the first time he has been on the front of the game franchise. However, there are three covers of the upcoming game. The Portland Trail Blazers' star will be available on the front cover of current-generation platform. The cover athlete for next-gen consoles, like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, has also just been revealed.

Confirming the rumors from the initial game reveal at Sony's big event last month, Zion Williamson has just been unveiled as the main star on the next-gen console version of 2K.

The news was revealed on 2K's social media pages, as well as on Zion's.

"The Next Generation is here," wrote Zion on Instagram. "Hyped to be on the cover of #NBA2K21 Next Gen."

The New Orleans Pelicans' baller spoke about this moment with Marc J. Spears of Undefeated.

"It’s one of those emotions I’m still processing," he said. "It’s a dream come true. At those AAU tournaments, you’re looking at the cover thinking, ‘That’s gonna be me.’ For it to happen that fast, it’s a huge honor."

There remains one cover to be revealed, which many believe will be a legend.

Will you be copping the game?

