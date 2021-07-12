Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA right now and over the course of the next decade, there is a real chance he can become the best player in the NBA. As a result of his greatness, he has numerous endorsement deals, including a contract with Jordan Brand where he can be seen wearing all of the latest Jumpman silhouettes.

Soon, the Air Jordan 36 will be available on the market, and to help celebrate this, numerous Jumpman athletes like Doncic and Jayson Tatum are getting their own Air Jordan 36 colorways. In the images below, you can see that Doncic's new PE will celebrate the history of the Mavericks as the shoe has a mostly blue upper with some green highlights throughout. Doncic's logo can also be found on the left shoe, while the Jumpman logo is placed on the right. This new silhouette is certainly unique and this colorway makes for a very cool addition to the shoe's growing library.

At this time, there is no release date for these shoes, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to keep you updated on all of the latest news from the world of sneakers. As always, let us know what you think of these brand new shoes, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike