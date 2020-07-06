If you've been looking at buying a new gaming console this holiday season, you should make sure that your pockets can afford it first. While games for current-generation systems generally retail around $59.99 upon their release, the price is going to make a jump for upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X releases.

According to Kotaku, the price has been revealed for NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles. It will be $70 to pick up the new game upon its release, marking a $10 jump from its previous price point.

This news confirms that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be more expensive than what we've become used to, but is there really a surprise there?

Next-gen consoles are said to revolutionize in the audio and graphics fields, producing an experience unlike anything we've ever played before. Unfortunately, the rise in prices would make this a more exclusive experience as many people cannot afford to buy the console plus a $70 game.

Current-gen systems have made the game available for pre-order at the regular $59.99 price point. The special Mamba Forever edition is available for $99.99.

Three cover athletes were recently announced for the upcoming release. Damian Lillard will grace the cover on current-generation consoles, Zion Williamson on next-gen, and Kobe Bryant on the special edition.

Do you plan on buying NBA 2K21 when it comes out?

