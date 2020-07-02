Gamers have been receiving quite a few announcements as of late, with many of them pertaining to the next generation of video games. Of course, the PlayStation 5 certainly comes to mind in this regard. In terms of sports games, NBA 2K21 has been at the top of people's minds, especially with the NBA returning to action on July 30th. This past week, 2K Games announced that Damian Lillard would be the game's cover athlete, while Zion Williamson would grace the cover of the PS5 version.

Today, every fan's wish was met as Kobe Bryant was placed on the cover of the brand new "Mamba Forever" Edition. The current-gen cover will have Kobe waving to the crowd after his 81-point game, while the PS5 version will see Kobe addressing the crowd after dropping 60 in his final match.

Per Alfie Brody, NBA 2K vice president of global marketing:

"Each of our cover athletes represent different eras of the game of basketball—Damian Lillard dominates the court today, Zion Williamson is a standard-bearer for the next generation of NBA superstar and what more could be said about Kobe? Three athletes representing the current, future and storied history of the game. Today’s exciting announcement is just the first of many for NBA 2K21; it’s going to be a huge year for basketball fans and NBA 2K gamers."

This version of the game is going to be huge for collector's and we're sure it will sell fast. Let us know in the comments whether or not you plan on copping.

