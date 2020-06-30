Many athletes dream of the possibility of one day starring on the cover of a video game. It has become the pinnacle of success as games like Madden and NBA 2K rule the market. As the NBA season nears its restart, some major news has been announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K21 has been revealed.

Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade held the honor last year and for the next iteration of the game, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will grace the cover.

The news was announced by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"I made it. I’m going to be on the cover of 2K," said Dame as he reacted to the news.

Zion Williamson had been a rumored pick for the cover after he was shown off in the first look of the game but it would appear as though the makers of 2K wanted to go with a more proven veteran. For years, Lillard has been underlooked so this is a big deal for him to take center stage above all of his competition.

Check out the official cover of NBA 2K21 and let us know if you think Dame is a good pick.

