With NBA 2K21 launching last week, basketball-obsessed gamers around the world rushed to discover the new MyCareer mode, which follows Junior on his path to the NBA. Once you get to the big leagues, you get to walk around the revamped Neighborhood, which features the dope new 2K Beach.

Obviously, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the game. The soundtrack is one of the best in recent years, including songs by The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and more.

Today, UnitedMasters and NBA 2K21 announced that they're giving artists the chance to be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for the next-gen version of the game, alongside all of the incredible aforementioned names.

As of now, NBA 2K21 is only available on current-gen platforms but, in a few months, we'll likely be hearing about a next-gen release, in which you could be hearing your own song.

Imagine cruising the Neighborhood and hearing your own music playing at the park. How good of a feeling would that be? The second annual international talent search, dubbed 2K Beats: The Search, is officially open, giving up-and-coming musicians a chance to be added onto the game's soundtrack.

"NBA 2K continues to move culture forward by providing a platform for new music discovery," said Steve Stoute, the founder and CEO of UnitedMasters, about the talent search. "Last year, we discovered incredible talents like Quantrelle and Fourtee who used this competition to emerge on a global stage. We’re thrilled to bring this competition back for a second year. NBA 2K converges music and gaming better than any other platform in the world."

The first stage of the search opened up today, running until October 15. Artists can submit their track for in-game consideration, judged by 2K and UnitedMasters. Ten winners will be announced in November.

The second phase will last from October 16 to November 30, where another ten winners will be crowned in December.

Submissions are open HERE.

"Music has always been an integral part of NBA 2K, and each year we strive to expand our approach to the players’ in-game experience," said Alfie Brody, the Vice President of Global Marketing for NBA 2K. "This year we're able to bring the soundtrack to completely new heights, and the return of the UnitedMasters competition allows us to discover top artists that embody the NBA 2K21 theme - Everything is Game."

The time is now! Don't miss the chance to be added to one of the most popular games in the world!