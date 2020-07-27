Basketball fans around the world look forward to playing NBA 2K each year, exploring the new Neighborhood and starting up a new MyCareer mode. With the coronavirus still infiltrating the air we breathe, real-life basketball has been moved to a bubble within Orlando, Florida but, thankfully, things don't need to be so complicated in the 2K world.

As we look forward to the game's release, the official soundtrack has officially been dropped, heavily influenced by Damian Lillard (AKA Dame D.O.L.L.A), and it's looking like one of the best playlists the game has ever put together.

Released on Spotify, players can navigate through the sounds of the game, which will be complemented by some of the hottest songs of the year and some of the biggest artists of 2020.

On the docket for this year's release are the following: "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd, "God's Eyes" by Roddy Ricch, "Dior" by Pop Smoke, "Sum 2 Prove" by Lil Baby, "WHATS POPPIN" by Jack Harlow, "Broke In A Minute" by Tory Lanez, "Red Eye" by Youngboy Never Broke Again, and more.

There are also some lesser-known artists being added to the game, potentially helping to kick off the next rap superstar's career.

Check out the new soundtrack below and let us know if you're feeling it.