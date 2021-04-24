The Bryant family has been picking up the pieces after losing both Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash over a year ago. Vanessa Bryant lost a husband and a daughter, and with the world watching her every move, the widow to the Los Angeles icon has remained resilient. Vanessa has been a pillar of strength for her three daughters, and 18-year-old Natalia Bryant is highlighting her mother's love for Vogue and Bvlgari.

For the publication's Mother's Day campaign, Natalia posed with Vanessa as they wore Bvlgari jewelry. The teen model shared images and a video clip of the campaign where she speaks about her mother being "the strongest person I've ever known."

"Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari , I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me. Forever grateful for what you’ve taught me. I love you @vanessabryant," Natalia wrote in one caption.

"People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel," the teen added during an interview with her mom. "That's the lesson that I've carried throughout my life... You're the strongest person I've ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that's rare in mother-daughter relationships."

Vanessa said, "I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up. You not only just an amazing daughter, but an amazing friend. You're like the constant North Star to all your friends. ... No matter what, you're always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you." Check out their campaign below.

