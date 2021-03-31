Adding to the long list of college acceptance letters that she's received in recent months is 18-year-old Natalia Bryant. The last year has been particularly difficult for the teen and her family as they not only grieved the tragic and untimely loss of Kobe Bryant, but they mourn the death of 13-year-old Natalia Bryant, as well. Widow Vanessa Bryant has been holding things down for not only herself, but for her three daughters, and Natalia's good news shed more light on the Bryant family.



Harry How / Staff / Getty Images

The teen has already been accepted to schools like Loyola Marymount and the University of California, Irvine, but USC's approval sent the Bryant ladies over the edge. "Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU," Vanessa wrote in the caption to an Instagram video. "I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!"

In another post that showed off Natalia's new cardinal and gold school colors swag, Vanessa continued to gush over the good news. "Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away," Vanessa joked. "Thank goodness you got in... I had these shoes custom made for @nataliabryant Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa."

Swipe below to check out Vanessa's posts.