Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant tragically passed away following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last year, breaking the hearts of basketball and sports fans across the world. Kobe was widely beloved as one of the greatest players of all time and his passing was so sudden that fans never got much of a chance to learn about the man off the court. His widow Vanessa has been continuing Kobe's philanthropic work in the year following his death, also working on the multiple entertainment projects he had been planning.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The lives of Vanessa Bryant and her three surviving children, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, have changed forever as a result of the horrific accident and Vanessa is doing everything in her power to keep the legacies of her late husband and daughter alive until the end of time. On Tuesday night, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant got a housecall from tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado, who gave them some dope new pieces to commemorate Kobe and GiGi.

Vanessa proudly showed off her new "Mambacita" tattoo on her forearm, which is a tribute to her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who adopted the nickname from her father. Natalia got a couple of tattoos during the session, including the word "Muse" on her finger, which was the title of Kobe's documentary. She also got a "Mamba Sheath" on her wrist. Vanessa detailed the lengthy tattoo session with a few videos posted to her social media pages.

What do you think of their new tattoos?