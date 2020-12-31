The Bryants suffered a devastating loss after both Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a tragic helicopter crash at the top of the year alongside seven others. Since that time, the basketball icon's widow Vanessa has been sharing portions of her life with the public as she raises their daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. The eldest, Natalia, shared a few thoughts on Instagram after she allowed her followers to interact with her through her Story. In one slide, the teen dropped off a bit of advice for those who may be struggling through difficult times.

"I wasn't going to do this one, but thought it was important to share because you never know when someone is going through problems of their own," the 17-year-old wrote over a smiling picture of herself. She was asked to share a photo where she was at her lowest. "I genuinely think that it is so important to find your close circle of trusted people and be able to vocalize your feelings to them when you are ever down or not feeling like yourself."

"This is also a lot easier said than done but just know that you are never alone," Natalia continued. "This is something I have learned throughout this year and still continue to work at with the help of close family and friends." She ended her inspirational message with a red heart emoji. Check out the heartfelt post below.