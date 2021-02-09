Soon, a Bryant may be hitting the runway now that one of Kobe Bryant's daughters has inked a deal with a modeling agency. Widow Vanessa Bryant has been sharing portions of her life with the world, especially as it pertains to the growth and milestones of her three daughters: 18-year-old Natalia, four-year-old Bianka, and one-year-old Capri. Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna both perished in the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including the pilot, and Vanessa has been candid about her grieving, and rebuilding process since that time.

Mrs. Bryant's posts haven't all been sorrowful or connected to mourning the loss of the sports legend and their teen daughter; Vanessa has also shared happy memories, funny TikTok attempts, and celebratory moments with her family and friends. It was announced on Monday (February 8) that the eldest Bryant child is now apart of the IMG Models Worldwide family and the agency included a quote from the teen in an Instagram post.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," said Natalia. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively." IMG's roster is exclusive and includes A-List names that only the upper echelon can afford to hire in their campaigns. Check out the announcement posts below.

[via]