Things have been incredibly difficult for the Bryant family over the past year. With the loss of Kobe and Gianna, Vaness Bryant has been holding strong and has done everything to support her three daughters. Her oldest daughter Natalia is 18 years old and over the past few months, she has been hard at work looking for universities. The eldest Bryant daughter has numerous schools in mind and recently, Vanessa revealed that Natalia got into one of her very first choices.

That choice just so happens to be Loyola Marymount University which is fairly close to Los Angeles. Regardless, Vanessa joked about the distance in her IG story, saying "So glad you got accepted but too far… j/k." It just so happens that Natalia also got into the University of Oregon. She also applied to USC but has yet to get a response. For now, however, Natalia has yet to make a decision on where she will go.

Image via Instagram

Bryant had contemplated going to NYU as it was one of her first choices but considering the distance, she opted to not go through with the application. This saga was documented by Vanessa Bryant back in January where she wrote "So cute. ð NYU is one of her top schools.(@nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools). I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here."

No matter what, we're sure Kobe would be very proud, and it's awesome to see Natalia thriving despite everything that has happened. We wish her nothing but the best of luck moving forward.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images