In honor of the 25th anniversary of Nas’, It Was Written, the rapper is releasing a special edition of the classic album which will contain two new bonus tracks, "Silent Murder," and "Street Dreams (Bonus Verse)."

In addition to the digital release, the special edition of It Was Written is getting a limited physical release as well containing a 2LP Silver & Clear Galaxy Effect colored vinyl with a gatefold jacket. A colored 7″ vinyl single with “The Message” and “Street Dreams” will be available in a special 25th-anniversary bundle package that is expected to ship by September.



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Fans can pick up the physical release for preorder now through Get It Down.

In honor of the 25th-anniversary, Sony Music published a short video detailing the history of the iconic album.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. Album Intro

2. The Message

3. Street Dreams

4. I Gave You Power

5. Watch Dem Niggas (featuring Foxy Brown)

6. Take It In Blood

7. Nas Is Coming (featuring Dr. Dre)

8. Affirmative Action (featuring AZ, Cormega and Foxy Brown)

9. The Set Up (featuring Havoc)

10. Black Girl Lost (featuring Joel “JoJo” Hailey)

11. Suspect

12. Shootouts

13. Live Nigga Rap (featuring Mobb Deep)

14. If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) (featuring Lauryn Hill)

Bonus Tracks

15. Silent Murder

16. Street Dreams (Bonus Verse)

