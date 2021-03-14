Nas is officially a Grammy-winner after his project, King’s Disease, won Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammys Awards, Sunday. Other nominees included D Smoke (Black Habits), Jay Electronica (A Written Testimony), Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist (Alfredo), and Royce 5’9’’ (The Allegory).

Throughout his storied career, Nas has now been nominated for a Grammy 14 times.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Despite the impressive competition among nominees, Nas recently said that he isn't often impressed by Today's rappers. In a recent interview with Financial Times, he gave his opinion on contemporary rap: "I appreciate what’s out there, but there’s no one keeping me up at night. I hear a new rap record and think it’s great, but I don’t listen to it the next week."

Nas did add that he is very impressed by the late-New York rapper Pop Smoke: "We were happy to see that young king come up. He was a breath of fresh air. The drill movement in London, Chicago, and New York is really exciting."

Other Grammy winners thus far include Megan Thee Stallion for Best Rap Performance with her song "Savage," featuring Beyonce. More award winners will be announced throughout the night.

For the full list of updated Grammy winners and nominees head here.

[Via]