A couple of weeks ago, XXL unveiled the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, and the "out of this world" line-up featured some of the most exciting newcomers in Hip-Hop, including Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose, DDG, Iann Dior, 42 Dugg, and several others.

In addition to the new class of XXL Freshman landing the magazine's annual summertime cover, each of the rising stars has been showing off their skills, tastes, and personalities in XXL's supplemental content, from the entertaining "ABCs" videos to the videos in which they read mean comments from fans. Now, the solo freshman freestyles have officially started rolling out, and one of the first to get released is Morray's.

The Street Sermons artist starts off his freestyle with some crisp vocals and memorable melody, singing "They said I'd be dead by sixteen/I guess them n*ggas watch me grind and sh*t/B*tch, I'm alive and I know that you hate it/Wishin' you go blind and sh*t." After those opening lines, Morray continues to develop the melody further, and his lack of Auto-Tune proves that he really does put forth a commendable effort while singing.

Most Hip-Hop fans first heard of Morray through his viral single "Quicksand," but towards the end of his freestyle, the North Carolina upstart has fully embraced this moment and decided to give XXL some bars to go along with his signature melodies. "Came here for verses, I'm rappin'/Can't even tap it," Morray rhymes near the 0:56-mark. "Givin' 'em raw with no magnum/Givin' 'em wood like a cabinet/I'ma surpass 'em."

