Morray Releases Long-Awaited Mixtape "Street Sermons"

Alex Zidel
April 28, 2021 11:04
Morray releases thirteen new songs from the soul with his "Street Sermons" mixtape.


Morray is a breath of fresh air in the ever-expanding rap game. He's not entangled in any gang activity, but he's still moving through life with togetherness as the main priority for him. Describing himself as a husband first and a rapper second, Morray is all about his family and his EBF (Everybody's Family) crew. The rising rapper from Fayetteville, North Carolina is humbly telling the world his story with melodic and authentic rhymes about his rise to fame, as well as the troubles he's faced along the way. You can hear it all with his latest thirteen-song mixtape Street Sermons

Proving to be one of the most talented up-and-coming rappers/singers in the business, the North Carolina native is showing just why he received co-signs from J. Cole, Juicy J, and plenty of others before signing a deal with Interscope Records. On Street Sermons, there are no features-- it's just Morray. He uplifts the hood with his spiritual preachings, showing off his church-trained singing at the same time.

Listen to Morray's new mixtape Street Sermons below and let us know what you think of it. Be sure to also check out the rising star on Apple Music's Next Up series, which includes an interview with Ebro Darden and a short film here. Watch the video for "Can't Use Me" above.

Tracklist:

1. Mistakes
2. Trenches
3. Quicksand
4. That's On God
5. Nothing Now
6. Reflections
7. Big Decisions
8. Can't Use Me
9. Kingdom
10. Switched Up
11. Facade
12. Real Ones
13. Bigger Things

