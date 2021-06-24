Toosii says the craziest party that he's ever been to was hosted by Future and that he's "never seen so many females." The New York-born rapper recalled the party in a new interview with XXL, this week.

When prompted to discuss kickbacks, he called them the "worst type of parties," and decided to reveal the best party that he's been to.

"Funny story, I went to a Future party and, like, that was like the best party of my life. I never seen so many females, ever, like a day in my life. Yeah, it was lit."

He stopped himself before going into any specifics of when and where the party took place: "I got a girlfriend now though."



Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Toosii discussed his investments and his opinion on Dogecoin.

"I was thinking about investing in that," he explained. "When it comes to me and investing, I watch a lot of interviews. So like, I watch a lot of like, Jeff Besos, Bill Gates, Nipsey Hussle. Like, I watch a lot of interviews like that so it's important to me because I want my money to last a lifetime. Longer than a lifetime, you know? Instead of just here while I'm here.”

Check out the clip from the interview below.

