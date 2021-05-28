Gone are the days when Future subliminally disses Ciara on his songs. He's officially moved onto another target: his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Last week, Detroit rapper 42 Dugg released his new album Free Dem Boyz, which featured the single "Maybach" with Future. As part of the song's hook, Future raps, "Magic City, I'm the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her." In case you forgot, Future was formerly dating Lori Harvey, Steve's daughter, before he got into a relationship with rapper Dess Dior. It turns out that the official version of the song is tamer than what Future had originally written down. 42 Dugg just leaked the alternate version of the song on Triller in which Future savagely disrespects his ex-girlfriend, her new man, and her father.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Magic City, I'm the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her/Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees," raps the Atlanta rap icon on what sounds like an unmixed version of his verse. "She didn't have a choice but to go fuck a lame after me/Realest n***a hit the t**t, she damn near OD'ed/I got European shit I left overseas/I got love for all my hoes that got love for me."

If you're keeping track, Future dissed Lori Harvey, her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, and her father Steve Harvey in this verse. That's a toxic trio.

Listen to the unreleased verse below and let us know what you think of the bars.