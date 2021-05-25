It seems that every time Future steps out with a guest verse, there's something said to grab headlines. Mind you, his personal life has frequently been publicized but his music is where he addresses it. The rapper's relationship with Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, wasn't something that people expected but 2020 was a year full of surprises.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last week, their relationship returned to headlines after a collaboration with Future and 42 Dugg leaked online. "Maybach," off of Dugg's Free Dem Boyz, became an immediate highlight off of the project if only because Future raps, "Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her."

Dugg recently was at The Breakfast Club where he was asked about that line in particular. Charlamagne Tha God asked Dugg about his first reaction to the record. "It's going down," recalled Dugg as the room erupted into laughter. "I wanted him to say that shit two more times. See if he could say it right here, you know what I'm sayin'?"

Dugg said that he was well-aware of how it would be turned into a headline but as the saying goes: there's no such thing as bad publicity. "I was lovin' it," he added before Charlamagne asked him if he's even a fan of Family Feud. "Man, not at all. Future knew too, though. He knew. Future a bad mothafucka. We shot the video, he changed his clothes 6 times... He made me change my clothes."

Peep the full interview below.