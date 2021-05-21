42 Dugg Reps For His Crew On "Free Dem Boyz" Ft. Future, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk & More

There have been plenty of rappers who say that their albums are for the streets, but for 42 Dugg, this statement rings true. On Friday (May 21), Dugg returned with a new project titled Free Dem Boyz, and from top to bottom, the rapper shines a light on his friends as well as the plights of street life. Recently, 42 Dugg's name was roped in a bit of controversy after a snippet of his track "Maybach" with Future was shared and the "Life is Good" rapper was heard taking a dig at his ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

42 Dugg and Future were also recently captured on a music video set filming a clip for their single, so we'll keep you updated on that visual when it drops. In the meantime, stream Free Dem Boyz by 42 Dugg and let us know what you think of this project that hosts features from Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Turnest N*gga In The City

3. We Know

4. 4 Da Gang with Roddy Ricch

5. Mayback ft. Future

6. Bestfriends

7. Alone ft. Lil Durk

8. Still Miss My N*ggas ft. Rylo Rodriguez

9. Free Merey

10. Quez Free

11. Please

12. Rose Gold ft. EST Gee

13. Judge Please

14. Still Catching Cases ft. Fivio Foreign & Rowdy Rebel

15. It Get Deeper Pt. 2

16. And I Gangbang

17. Free Woo

18. Free Skeet

19. Free Me