42 Dugg Has Another One With "Maybach" Featuring Future

Alex Zidel
May 21, 2021 09:53
Future unapologetically disses Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's new song "Maybach."


All week, hip-hop fans have been reacting to a new verse from Future, in which he seemingly disses Lori Harvey, his ex-girlfriend. "Magic City, I'm the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her," raps the Atlanta rap superstar on a new collaborative single with 42 Dugg called "Maybach," which appears on Dugg's new album Free Dem Boyz

Given the toxicity shown in this lyric, fans were excited for Future to be so unapologetic in his music. Over the years, fans have grown to love Future as their "toxic king," celebrating his most ruthless moments with memes all over social media. In addition to the Steve Harvey bar, Fewtch starts the verse off by asking his current girlfriend Dess Dior to make him some noodles... so you already know how this is gonna go. After teasing the record for a few days, 42 Dugg and Future have released the music video for "Maybach," which is directed by Jerry Production.

Check out the video below and be sure to listen to 42 Dugg's new project Free Dem Boyz here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Magic City, I'm the owner
Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her
One thing I never seen was a bitch that leave
Every time I crank the car, I don't use a key
Push start, foreign whip
Two glizzies, extended clips

42 Dugg
42 Dugg Future Lori Harvey steve harvey maybach Dess Dior
