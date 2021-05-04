Regardless of what people have to say about his relationship with Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan is a man in love. The Without Remorse actor has been busy on the media circuit as he promotes his latest Amazon Prime Video film, and predictably, Jordan has been repeatedly hit with questions about his romance with socialite Lori Harvey.

Jordan recently hosted an intimate gathering at his Los Angeles home to celebrate the premiere of the film and, of course, his real-life leading lady was by his side. The actor recently caught up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner for an interview on the go as she helped him and Village for Vets "deliver fresh groceries and meals to unhoused veterans." As they executed their charity work, Turner asked about Jordan's romance with Harvey and what qualities he likes in a woman.

"I think a sense of humor, I think the ability to laugh—that infectious feeling, I think is really, really sexy," he said. "A nice smile and a laugh and a sense of humor is really sexy to me. [Harvey has] all of those things. Yeah, she's very funny. A lot of people don't know that about her. She's very funny."

A few hours ago, Jordan resurfaced on his Instagram Story with Harvey to share that the couple is somewhere living the good life in Las Vegas. Check out the photo below.

