Unless you've been avoiding Hip-Hop news coverage and social media altogether, you've undoubtedly seen XXL's newly unveiled 2021 Freshman Class. Blazing newcomers such as Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Toosii, Flo Milli, Iann Dior, DDG, Rubi Rose, Lakeyah, and Morray make up the list, and as usual, the Hip-Hop community has been debating the merits of this year's Freshman Class.

As previously reported, droves of fans hit Twitter to rip the 2021 XXL Freshmen to shreds, with many Twitter users taking aim at Rubi Rose especially.

A day later, it appears that the For The Streets rapper has definitely caught wind of the social media reactions to this year's Freshman Class, and she isn't letting any disgruntled fan ruin her latest accomplishment. After reposting the XXL cover to her Instagram story, a fan responded to her it saying, "U make music? I thought u was just a hoe!!! Congrats."

Rather than getting worked up about the disrespectful comment, Rubi Rose simply screenshotted the fan's response and posted it to Twitter, writing, "you learn something everyday" alongside a winking emoji. In addition to her cheeky response, Rubi also took a moment to retweet and shine a light on the positive feedback that she's been receiving from fellow artists like Rico Nasty.

Do you think that Rubi Rose deserved to be named a 2021 XXL Freshman?



John Parra/Getty Images