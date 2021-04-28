The South has been dominating the Rap game and while Atlanta has been a hot spot, North Carolina artists are flourishing, as well. DaBaby and Rapsody are respected artists out of the Tar Heel State, and Morray is creating a buzz with his unique blend of trap and Southern soul. He's quickly rising through the ranks and has been pegged as the next "it" voice on the block, and Apple Music wanted to highlight his talents on their Up Next series.

Up Next takes an intimate look at elevating talent in the hopes of showcasing an artist's motivation and inspiration. Morray has been capturing attention with singles like "Quicksand" and "Big Decisions," and after recently being spotted in the studio with Cordae, fans are expecting much more from the Fayetteville star, including his new album Street Sermons.



Image Provided to HNHH By Apple Music

“I literally cannot believe it!,” said Morray. "I really appreciate Apple for selecting me to be among the dope artists that have been a part of the Up Next program! To be able to put on for my city and bring Fayetteville to the world is just amazing man. It’s really important to me for people to know that there is hope in the hood. There’s hope in the everyday things we do everywhere around the world—we just got to find it. Feeling really honored and blessed.”

Morray is highlighted in his own Up Next feature where he details his rise in the industry, a journey that included some soul-searching as he figured out what his sound would be. "A Black man is supposed to teach himself the way of the world through the streets, that's our narrative," he said. "Why?... If you're looking for an entertainer to give you the stupid sh*t, you won't get it from me. I want to show you how to be a good husband. Be a good dad. Be a good dude. Be a good person. Why not?”

Apple Music's Ebro Darden sang the singer-rapper's praises. “Morray is fire,” said Darden. “True Blues, Gospel, Hip-Hop fusion...an amazing person with an uplifting spirit. Morray is what the world needs.”

Keep an eye out for the release of Morray's debut album Street Sermons which arrives today.

Watch Morray's Up Next interview with Ebro Darden below, as well as an exclusive clip from his Up Next film, to gain more insight into this buzzing artist.