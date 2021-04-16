It was only a matter of time before North Carolina rapper Morray locked down a major label record deal. After all, he earned notable co-signs from heavy hitters like J. Cole, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross, all off the strength of his breakout single "Quicksand." Since then, Morray has been steadily expanding his portfolio, showcasing versatility on songs like "Dreamland" and "Low Key," drawing attention toward the inevitable debut album he's in the process of cooking up.

Evidently, the rapper has officially signed a new deal with Interscope, in partnership with Pick Six records. "Morray is an undeniable talent with an infectious energy,” praises Interscope Geffen A&M CEO John Janick, in a report from Billboard. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Moe & his incredible team at Pick Six for what’s to come.”

“It’s just so dope to be on a winning team with Pick Six, and to add a powerhouse like Interscope to the mix is just an amazing blessing," says Morray. Shortly after news of the announcement came through, Morray took to Instagram to share the cover art of what may very well be his upcoming debut project, Street Sermons. "You ready?" he writes, prompting an enthused response from fellow Interscope signee DaBaby -- perhaps we'll see a collaboration between the two North Carolina artists, now that they share the same label.

Congratulations to Morray for taking this next step in his career, and we look forward to see what he has in store. Are you excited for Morray's major-label debut?

