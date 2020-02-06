Earlier this week, video footage surfaced that allegedly showed Moneybagg Yo snatches the wig off the head of his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, during a fight in the street in Miami following the Super Bowl. Rumours began circulating that the two had called it quits after the alleged public scuffle, which supposedly included Ari punching Moneybagg in the face, as well. However, both parties have since come forward and denied these claims. Moneybagg insisted that "everything is positive" before asking everyone to "stop with the fake news." Ari also implied that the events in the blurry clip were exaggerated by tweeting, "Y'all be reaching." In the since-deleted tweet, Ari also indicated, "I've literally only been in one toxic relationship and that was in 2019," referring to her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, G Herbo, who pleaded guilty to assaulting her earlier this month.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After this chaotic misunderstanding, the two of them definitely deserve some much-needed R&R to unwind. It looks like Moneybagg was thinking the same, as Ari showed her millions the romantic surprise Moneybagg sprung on her in a couple of Instagram stories.

In the first story, the rapper had lined the floor with a trail of rose petals leading up the bed, where a gift from Dior was waiting for Ari. The video, which Ari captioned, "OMFG 😩❤️ How the f*ck...Lol," shows the bedroom and bathroom covered in candles, flowers, and champagne. Ari followed up this story with a photo of a red envelope emblazoned with a heart, writing, "This card made me cry." It looks like Moneybagg wasn't lying when he said that "everything is positive" between these two.