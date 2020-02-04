While his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion was somewhere getting her face licked by G-Eazy, it was reported that Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher were fighting in the streets of Miami. Celebrities descended on Miami over the weekend not only for Super Bowl LIV, but for the parties that the football festivities bring. It was a madhouse around Miami as everyone enjoyed themselves across the city, but rumors began to spread that Moneybagg and Ari were involved in an altercation.

It was reported by various outlets that Moneybagg snatched Ari's wig off and that Ari punched Moneybagg in the face. Later, A1 Bentley allegedly ushered the couple into an awaiting vehicle before telling them to flee the scene. As the gossip slinked its way throughout social media on Monday (February 3), Ari surfaced with a selfie video that showed there was nothing wrong with her appearance as some had suggested.

Then, Moneybagg decided to hop on Instagram Live to do a little damage control. While he didn't seem to directly answer questions about the alleged incident, the rapper blasted music and insinuated that he wasn't involved in any drama. "Everything is positive," the rapper stated. "Everybody's in good spirits. Everything is positive."

Elsewhere, a fan asked if he was single and the rapper simply stated "no." It looks like whatever may have happened wasn't serious enough to break up Moneybagg and Ari. Check out his brief clips below.