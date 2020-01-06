G Herbo and Ari Fletcher don't have the squeakiest of pasts. The former couple has been at each other's throats for quite some time and, last year, Fletcher accused her rapper ex-boyfriend of physically assaulting her. The mother of Herbo's child reported him to the cops in April 2019 after he allegedly dragged her by her hair and left scratch marks on her arm. The case has dragged on until now but this morning, Herb entered a guilty plea, striking a deal with the judge to get off without any jail time.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

As reported by TMZ, G Herbo has officially pleaded guilty in his battery case involving Ari Fletcher. As a result of his admission of guilt, the Chicago rapper was sentenced to a full year of probation, 150 hours of community service, and a mandatory 24-week family violence intervention program. Issuing a statement on behalf of her client following his plea, G Herbo's lawyer Tanya Miller said that he's "eager to put this incident behind him and to move on with his life and his work—both in the studio and in the community."

If G Herbo wants to remain a free man, he will need to stay out of trouble for the next twelve months. Hopefully, he can be cordial with his baby mama from now on.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images