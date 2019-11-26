Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo have been going strong all year even through the Hot Girl Summer. They were spotted everywhere together and celebrated their relationship not only on social media but also on wax with their collab, "All Dat." Unfortunately, it seems like there's been trouble in paradise recently. Megan appeared to announce that she and Moneybagg called it quits in freestyle she posted last night. However, that might not entirely be the case.

In a recent interview with Nessa, Moneybagg Yo appeared to deny that the two have split. When asked what they're "still together" or "not together," he simply replied, "We good. Everythang good." He added, "You gotta, like, stay away from the media. Like, you can't believe everything [in] the media. You just gotta stay away from that." He later mentioned that he and Megan have more songs in the cut, although he's unclear of when they'll drop. Although he seemed a bit reluctant to elaborate on their relationship any further, he did say that they make time for date nights, despite their busy schedule.

Speculation of their break-up began last month after Moneybagg was rumored to have impregnated a stripper. Although he denied it, the status of their relationship has been ambiguous ever since. Most recently, Megan has been romantically linked to Tristan Thompson and Trey Songz. She shut those rumors down quick.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images