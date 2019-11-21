When she first started earning a major buzz to her name, Megan Thee Stallion generated headlines because of a live-stream interaction she shared with Trey Songz. Dancing for the singer on camera, it appeared as though the two were feeling each other. Things quickly dissipated and, when Meg struck up a relationship with Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo, their flirtatious displays were halted. Celebrating his birthday last night with a crowd of his friends, Trey was jointed by the resident Hot Girl and it turns out that they felt like following through on their playfulness in real life. That's right, the two got very close and, as seen in a few videos, Bagg might have some legitimate competition.

A number of fan-filmed videos from last night show Meg and Trigga Trey getting pretty cozy together. As seen in her social media story, the Houston rapper was seated next to the birthday boy, taking shots with him and just enjoying each other's company. In other captures, the two musicians got physical, leaning in for a quick hug and clearly showing signs of romantic chemistry.

Do you think Stalli is moving on from her beau MoneyBagg Yo? Or are she and Trey just friends for the time being?