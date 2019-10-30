One of hip-hop's power couples may be coming to an end. For the last few months, MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion have been flexing their relationship goals all over social media and it felt like their love was neverending. The two had just released a brand new single together and were bragging about each other all over the place. However, things took an absurd spin when cryptic posts started arriving on the resident Hot Girl's page. According to several gossip sources, that may be because the couple actually called it quits. While that much has not been confirmed, there may be something strange going on and fans are investigating.

Right now, it's worth it to take this information with a big 'ole heaping helping of salt. After flaunting their relationship all over social media, the couple's posts seem to have died down a bit and now, they've been replaced with cryptic messages that some see as shade toward Bagg. A couple of tweets have come up with fans wondering exactly what's going on between them, with the first being a message that reads: "I’m thee type to pull yo card so lil n***a please don’t bet me." Another playful message that some are seeing as proof that they're done is this one: "I don’t even chase liquor why would I chase a n***a."

Of course, there's a strong possibility that the fans are just overthinking this. It wouldn't be the first time. We hope Bagg and Meg are still happy in love and can prove to their supporters that they're still together.