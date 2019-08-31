Megan Thee Stallion dubbed summer 2019 the official Hot Girl Summer but while everyone else was living their single lives, Megan Thee Stallion was quietly in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo. Many assumed this meant the Hot Girl Summer was canceled but Megan assured the Hotties that wasn't the case. Earlier today, Moneybagg Yo revealed that he and Megan Thee Stallion have gotten in the studio together and created some fire. Now, he's sharing a little preview for the fans.

Megan Thee Stallion already enlisted Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for the "Hot Girl Summer anthem" but it appears she's called on her bae for the soundtrack for cuffing season. With fall just around the corner, it appears as though we could expect the two to drop some heat in the coming weeks. Moneybagg Yo hopped on Instagram to share a little tidbit of the single. As the two swap "Ughs" and "Ayes," they share a little TMI about their bedroom endeavors over a hard-hitting instrumental.

Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion have been romantically connected for the past few months, although the two first worked together on Megan's Tina Snow on the song, "Make A Bag." Moneybagg made Megan his #WCW on Instagram in May before the two confirmed their relationship in July, making Moneybagg Yo an official Hot Boy.

Peep the snippet of their new collab below.