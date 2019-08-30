During a recent interview, Blac Youngsta refused to confirm whether or not his friend MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion were actually dating. The two have been spotted together several times in photos, clearly taking a liking to one another in recent months. It remains unclear whether Bagg and Meg are romantically involved or if they're just fooling around but the Memphis spitter may have just dropped a bombshell on Twitter.

There is nobody hotter than Megan Thee Stallion in the music industry right now. Everything she touches turns to gold and she might be about to deliver her latest hit in the form of a feature with her rumored boyfriend. Taking to social media, MoneyBagg Yo announced that he has a song on the way with his "bae." If you've been following his activity in the last few weeks, you know that he's been spending lots of time with the H-Town Hottie so this could only mean one thing: MoneyBagg Yo x Megan Thee Stallion is on the way.

Considering the fact that both rappers utilize harsh flows and street knowledge in their rhymes, this is a collaboration that might end up being pretty solid. As we said, anything Meg touches has been killing it lately so this is likely going to be another success. Are you looking forward to it?