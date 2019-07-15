While Moneyboagg Yo already revealed that he and everyone's favorite Hottie were already engaged in a romantic relationship, it took Megan Thee Stallion some time to finally seal the deal with any public acknowledgment. Now, Meg has made things official by uploading a clip on her own Instagram of the two together.

"He's a Hot Boy now," she penned in a caption to fans approval as they collectively expressed the relief that Yo has finally made the Instagram feed. Prior to this image, Moneybagg did make a few cameo appearances on Megan's Instagram Live sessions.

The revelation followed closely behind a snippet of the upcoming Hype Williams-directed Fever film, a featured clip set to visualize Megan's debut album of the same name. The creative direction of the film seems to adopt a sweet spot that entices Quentin Tarantino and Melvin Van Peebles fans alike.

It's shaping up to be quite the year for the breakout Southern emcee who has enjoyed the fruits of a number of hits including her "Big Ole Freak " staple and Dababy-assisted "Cash Shit." All the while, her Hot Girls movement has sparked one of the biggest battles of the summer as City Boys worldwide fight their hardest to knock their counterparts off the top spot with money plays and relationship hijinks.