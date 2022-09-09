mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man, Key Glock, BLEU, & Babyface Ray Conquer "No Limit" From Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack

Hayley Hynes
September 09, 2022 12:56
Money Man/SpotifyMoney Man/Spotify
Have you streamed Money's latest collab track yet?


The Madden 23 soundtrack received a few more releases this New Music Friday, including Cordae and Hit-Boy's link-up on "Checkmate," as well as a new joint song from a few of our favourites called "No Limit."

Money Man, Key Glock, and BLEU came together for the upbeat track, which also featured Babyface Ray and finds them name-dropping legends like Travis Kelsey and Kyler Murray. 

So far, Money's verse appears to be a favourite among listeners. "I'm whippin' the Trackhawk with messed up suspension / I drove it so fast that I blew out the engine / I kept it too real ever since the beginnin' / I play offence and D, I might switch my position," the "LLC" artist rhymes with ease.

Other famous faces who contributed new music to the Madden 23 soundtrack include Big K.R.I.T., King Green, Gizzle ft. BRE-Z, Symba, Erica Banks, Lord Afrixana, Marqus Clae, Simon Said, and Jazzfeezy, as well as Killer Mike and Bas whose songs are only available in-game.

Stream "No Limit" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm quarterbackin' like I'm Kyler Murray
Tryna win, I'm up at practice early
Goin' crazy, I just ripped my jersey
It's the first half and done dropped thirty
We upped the score on them boys

Money Man Key Glock Yung Bleu Babyface Ray new music new song soundtrack joint track collab track no limit Madden NFL 23
