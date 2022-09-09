Money Man, Key Glock, BLEU, & Babyface Ray Conquer "No Limit" From Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack

The Madden 23 soundtrack received a few more releases this New Music Friday, including Cordae and Hit-Boy's link-up on "Checkmate," as well as a new joint song from a few of our favourites called "No Limit."

Money Man, Key Glock, and BLEU came together for the upbeat track, which also featured Babyface Ray and finds them name-dropping legends like Travis Kelsey and Kyler Murray.

So far, Money's verse appears to be a favourite among listeners. "I'm whippin' the Trackhawk with messed up suspension / I drove it so fast that I blew out the engine / I kept it too real ever since the beginnin' / I play offence and D, I might switch my position," the "LLC" artist rhymes with ease.

Other famous faces who contributed new music to the Madden 23 soundtrack include Big K.R.I.T., King Green, Gizzle ft. BRE-Z, Symba, Erica Banks, Lord Afrixana, Marqus Clae, Simon Said, and Jazzfeezy, as well as Killer Mike and Bas whose songs are only available in-game.

Stream "No Limit" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm quarterbackin' like I'm Kyler Murray

Tryna win, I'm up at practice early

Goin' crazy, I just ripped my jersey

It's the first half and done dropped thirty

We upped the score on them boys