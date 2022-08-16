Hit-Boy will be handling the soundtrack for Madden 23 and providing 33 exclusive beats for cinematics to be used in the game. Many of the song choices were confirmed on Spotify, earlier this week, revealing that Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, Erica Banks, Cordae, and others will all be featured. 15 songs have been reserved for the game only.

“Madden been one of my great loves since day one,” Hit-Boy said in a trailer for the game. “Like music, I just couldn’t escape my obsession for the game. The way it brought to life the sights and sounds and feelings of a Sunday. The unforgettable music the game gave us.”



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

He continued: “Even in the studio where I created Grammy-winning records, the game was never too far away. Now my worlds collide as I curate the sounds of Madden 23.”

Curating the soundtrack for Madden 23 continues a notable hot-streak for Hit-Boy, whose recently notched credits on Beyoncé's Renaissance, Nas' King's Disease 2, and more. He also just served as executive producer for The Game's new album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind.

Check out the latest trailer for Madden 23, featuring Hit-Boy, below. Legendary head coach, John Madden, who passed away earlier this year, is featured on this edition's cover. The game is set to release on Friday, August 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 (@eamaddennfl)

[Via]