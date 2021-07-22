There are fans, superfans, and Stans, and while we're not exactly sure where Sean "Suga" O'Malley falls on that spectrum, it's clear that he admires Tekashi 6ix9ine. Controversy seems to follow the New York rapper everywhere he goes, and since testifying against his former associates in the Nine Trey gang, 6ix9ine has been labeled as a snitch. This hasn't severely impacted his career, however, as upon his release from prison, 6ix9ine jumped back into the Rap game with a collaboration alongside Nicki Minaj.

As he holds tight to the title as one of Rap's biggest trolls, 6ix9ine continues to perform live shows and move freely, despite threats and run-ins with angry strangers on the street.

Recently, MMA fighter "Suga" Sean O'Malley shared a photo showing that he was posted up with 6ix9ine in matching 'fits, and it looks as if he went the extra mile to show just how much of a fan he is. Tatu Panda posted a video that showed 6ix9ine played the part of a tattooist as he helped ink the art himself.

6ix9ine isn't the only music artist who makes an appearance on O'Malley's social media, as the sports star posted photos of himself with the likes of Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, and Diplo, as well. Check out the tattoo, as well as a few posts, below.